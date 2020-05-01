Ruth Acton

With her husband and daughter at her side, Ruth Marie Acton died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home in Show Low, Arizona following a lengthy illness. She was 69 years old. Ruth was born on a Monday, February 19, 1951, in Kittanning, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania to her parents, Edward Warren and Mary Jane (Hidinger) Shotts.
Ruth was a member of Westminster High School's Class of 1969 in Westminster, Colorado. The following month, she married her "Forever Sweetheart", Richard David "Rich" Acton, on June 30, 1969, in Denver, Colorado. They most recently celebrated their 50th Golden Anniversary together. She was the most loving wife and helpmate to Rich. They knew the reason they celebrated such a long and happy marriage was because, throughout their lives together, they always put the needs of each other before their own. Ruth had a beautiful and wonderful life living in the Denver and Aurora areas of Colorado. She bore her children there and, along with her husband, reared them into becoming incredible people. She had such a great love for each one of her kids and taught them principled values that will continue to serve them throughout the rest of their own lives. Ever grateful for them, they truly are the "Jewels in her Eternal Crown."
Ruth knew what it meant to work by the "sweat of one's brow." Wherever she was employed, she always worked hard. She worked in retail meats, seafood and deli for a few supermarkets over the years. In Denver, she worked in the deli at Albertson's and King Soopers. She also was a seafood manager and absolutely love that position. Later, Ruth worked in the deli department at City Market in Buena Vista, Colorado. She offered her service with a warm and welcoming smile. Well-liked by all, she was a favorite among her co-workers, employers and customers. She never shied away from any tasks or responsibilities under her stewardship. When she moved to Seattle, she was missed a lot by many of her lifelong friends.
In 2015, Rich and Ruth moved to Show Low, Arizona where they enjoyed living in the beautiful White Mountains. She was never one to sit idle and when she wasn't working, she loved to spend time fishing. It didn't matter where she was, she just loved a good day at the lake and usually caught her daily limit. Truth be told, her favorite fishing hole was at Quincy Reservoir in Aurora, Colorado. If she had a thermos of coffee to drink, while sitting on the bank of the reservoir, even better! It needs to be known that Ruth was a coffee connoisseur. Next to her family, she loved a good Cup-of-Joe, above all else. People will always remember her for the vigor and zeal with which she drank her every cup!
Ruth was a woman of great faith. Daily she tried to live the Lord's admonition to "love one another." She was always willing to administer to other in need. She was not one to be shy about sharing her love of the Savior. She sang praises of glory in knowing that she has a Heavenly Father, who loves her more than anything. Countless were the times that she spoke peace to another in reminding them of God's love for them. Truly, she was a "light that was set on a hill," helping others to see the way they should go. People from all over will miss her kind and gentle ways. They will miss her warm hugs and her tender love. Her family finds a great deal of peace in knowing that she is free from the pains of this world and is resting in God's eternal embrace.
Ruth Marie Acton is survived by her husband, Rich Acton of Show Low, Arizona; four children, Genniene (Ty Widiger) Utesch of Aurora, CO, Lesley Ann (Terry) Prince of Aurora, CO, Lucas (Joanne) Acton of Marysville, WA, Timothy (Maggie) Acton of Denver, CO; three siblings: Carol (Dick) Wiley of Tucson, AZ, David (Jenny) Shotts of San Manuel, AZ, James "Jim" (Nancy) Shotts of Pima, AZ; her mother, Mary Jane Kacenak of San Manuel, AZ; a brother-in-law, Al Shupman of San Manuel, AZ; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Edward Warren Shotts in 1971 as well as two sisters, Debbie Pitt and Darlene Shupman.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis that is sweeping across the nation, no public services will be planned at this time. Ruth will be laid to rest at the Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on Monday, May 4, 2020, without ceremony. Her family is thankful for the many expressions of sympathy they have received and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up in their behalf. They rejoice in knowing that she has been reunited with her father and sisters on the other side.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
