Ruth L. Brock died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, AZ from causes incident to her age. She was 93 years old.
Ruth was born on February 7, 1927, in Redondo Beach, California to her parents, James and Laurah LaRue (Menefee) Kitchin. As a child, she had the opportunity to help her Dad run the family souvenir shop in Redondo Beach. She loved working alongside of him as he taught her much about people and business. At 19, she married James Lacy Brock on April 28, 1946, in Hermosa Beach, California. Together, they reared 3 children and taught them many of life's lessons that have since served each one throughout their own lives. In 1985, the couple moved to Glendale, Arizona to live out their retirement years. Sadly, James passed away just 2 days shy of their 40th wedding anniversary, in 1986. When her husband died, she relied alone on her strength and became an incredibly savvy lady who was much stronger than before.
In 1987 she moved to Show Low. Ruth spent much of her spare time making beautiful things with her handicraft skills. Ruth was a founding member of the White Mountain Quilters. She was an "Award-Winning" quilter and has made many quilts for each member of her family. Too, she also received awards for her needlework and cross-stitching. Those things now are priceless treasures to her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her 3 children: Steven James (Becky) Brock, Laurah Lynn (Carl) Young, Susan (Matt Lunati) Brock, and a granddaughter, Angelina Brock. Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Kitchin.
Inurnment will take place at Inglewood Park Cemetery in California.
Arrangements are being cared for by Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.