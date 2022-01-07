Virginia Ruth Lazenby was born on March 18, 1924, to Calvin and Mary Lazenby in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She passed away on December 27, 2021, following a valiant attempt to recover from a traumatic fall.
In her working career, she was a front office assistant in a doctor’s office and worked in the banking industry where she eventually became Secretary to the President. During this period, she lived with and selflessly took care of her aging parents. Upon retirement in 1987, she moved to Holbrook, Arizona to be closer to her sister Suelene and her brother-in-law Pete Andrews. She remained in Holbrook until 2015 when she moved into the Solterra Senior Living facility in Lakeside, Arizona. Until her death, she had been living independently and enjoyed the many friendships she made there.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her four sisters. She is survived by her niece, two nephews and grandnieces/grandnephews. Her niece and nephews always thought of Ruth as their “second mom” and their most beloved aunt. As children they would come to think of Ruth as their “rich aunt” as she never forgot a birthday without some cash tucked inside the card which was comically amusing to their parents.
Anyone who knew Ruth always said that she was the sweetest and kindest soul, and we can all attest to that. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be held on a later date in Holbrook, Arizona at the Holbrook United Methodist Church with internment to follow in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s honor and memory to Holbrook United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 276, Holbrook, Arizona 86025.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
