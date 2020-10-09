Ruth Palmer

Ruth Peck Palmer passed away on October 4, 2020, in Taylor, Arizona.
Ruth was born June 25, 1924, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Utilis LeRoy and Cleo Russell.
She is survived by her children; David LeRoy Peck, Janet Lee Peck, and Jacque Lynn Larson.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona. A graveside service will be held at the City of Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona.
Arrangements handled by Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor. To share condolences with the family, visit: silvercreekmortuary.net.
