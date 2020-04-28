Ruth Pohle

Ruth Wallace Pohle died peacefully at home April 19, 2020. She was 101 years old. She was born in Oklahoma to Frank Wallace and Georgia Warren Wallace October 22, 1918.
Her father was a highway contractor so the family lived in the road camps all over the southwest. In 1934 they settled in Arizona. Ruth graduated from ASTC, which is now ASU.
Ruth had a rewarding career as a teacher. She trained many student teachers and was chosen Teacher of the Year.
Like most people who lived through the great depression, Ruth was a good money manager. She was frugal with herself and generous with others. She was energetic, optimistic, prompt to appointments and kept her promises. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, gardening, crafts, fishing, and camping. She loved parties and family reunions.
She was a member of the Chi Omega Alumni and Goodwill Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Georgia "Sweet Pea" Clawson (Jimmy), Ted Pohle (Elaine), Christine Akin (Brant), William "Bill" Pohle (Judi), 10 grandchildren, 60 plus great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great grandchildren.
No service will be held, but a celebration of life will be planned at a future date for her family.
Donations may be made to: Arizona Talking Book Library, 1030 N.32nd St. Phoenix, Arizona, 85008-5195, 1-800-255-5578.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.