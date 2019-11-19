Ruth Suttle

Ruth Maria Suttle went to be with Lord on November 9, 2019, in Tempe, Arizona. Ruth was born on April 1, 1982, to Ronnie Suttle and Victoria Velasquez. Ruth grew up in Whiteriver, all her life. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, hanging out with friends and listening to music. Ruth loved being around family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her son, Alonzo Dee Rope; mother, Victoria Velasquez; father, Ronnie Suttle.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bryson M. Kane, Loren R. Suttle and Baby Larry Kane.
A wake was held in her honor on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. and a funeral service on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St Francis Catholic Church in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
