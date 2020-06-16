Ruthe Mae Willis Wasson, 94, passed away at home in Snowflake, on June 9. She was born October 17, 1925 in Riordan, Arizona to Vern Willis and Pearl Hunt Willis.
When she was six months old the family moved to Snowflake and as she liked to say, she lived on "back street" the rest of her life. A favorite saying was- Don't try to transplant me. She went to school in Snowflake and graduated high school in 1943. After World War II ended and Paul Wasson returned from the prison camps in Japan, they met and were married in 1946. They had three sons, Ron, Reed and Wes. She always called her sons and their friends "her boys". She was a homemaker but worked briefly for the Post Office. The family always had pets, she liked having a dog and sometimes tolerated a cat.
When Paul died in 1983, she went to work for Snowflake Schools and very much enjoyed those years with students and staff. She was an outdoor person and liked to walk. She always had a big garden and lots of flowers in her yard. Although she liked "back street", she did travel. She enjoyed family trips to Hawaii and Mexico. She was able to visit the Philippine Islands to see World War II sites with her nephew and his wife, Boyd and Joann Gardner. She was able to travel to many countries on five Continents.
Christmas was her favorite time and she loved the family Christmas Eve parties.
She was preceded in death by husband Paul, sons, Reed and Wes and great-granddaughter Pamela. She is survived by son, Ron; grandchildren, William Wasson, Paula Williams, Stephen Wasson, Clarissa Baldwin, David Wasson; and six great-grandchildren.
The Wasson family would like to thank family and friends for the love and support these last few months.
There will be a viewing from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19 S. in Snowflake, and a Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the R.V. Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
