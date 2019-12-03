Patrick “Ryan” Montgomery died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 27, 1976, to loving parents, Patrick “Dennis” and Nancy Montgomery in Show Low. He was raised in Snowflake, until he graduated from Snowflake High School to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New York, New York North Mission. He was a valiant servant of the Lord and treasured those years spreading the Gospel. It was an honor and privilege to have Elder Ronald A. Rasband as his mission president for part of his mission, and Ryan gained a close bond with this great exemplar and disciple of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
After returning from his mission, Ryan met his eternal companion, Tarrah Sue Montgomery, in Wal-Mart in Rexburg, Idaho, while he was visiting town for work and she was attending Ricks College. For anyone who knew Ryan, he could strike up a conversation with anyone and Tarrah was no exception. They dated for a short while before being married and sealed in the Salt Lake City temple. Enduring many years of infertility, Ryan and Tarrah were eventually blessed with seven children. Twin girls preceded him in death in 2002; Ryanne Dee Montgomery and Tamarrah Sue Montgomery. His surviving children are Patrick “Tytan” Montgomery (16), Trista Reanna Montgomery (14), Trey Ryan Montgomery (13), Janey Lynn Montgomery (5), and Jaden Luke Montgomery (5).
Ryan could light up a room everywhere he went. No one will ever forget his stories he loved to share. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to hear (at least once or perhaps five times) about his bobcat “tiger” hunting story, his owl attack adventure, or about the boxing match in Thailand, then you missed out. He was blessed to work many years with a great company, Spillman Technologies, who took great care of his family. Many of his co-workers, who are some of his greatest friends, had a front row seat to his humor and happiness.
Ryan was so excited to move back to his hometown in 2009 and raise his children in a close nit community. Snowflake has treated their family with such love ever since the day they moved there, and they have grown close to so many families that will forever hold a special place in their hearts. He served faithfully in his church and was in the bishopric of the Snowflake 10th ward. Sadly, Ryan’s light was dimmed the last 12 years of his life as he suffered from a chronic illness that he desperately tried to find answers to. He was being treated for Lyme disease and other co-infections. As he was searching for a cure for himself, he still found the time to help others who were suffering and wanted desperately to help anyone else who was hurting. Physical sickness also takes a strain on you mentally, and we’ll never know to what extent he was also suffering with his mental health.
For Ryan, please share with others when you are hurting. Please keep fighting. Please keep searching for answers. Ryan once shared that a great mentor in his life, who was Elder Rasband, instructed him to tell people about his sickness so others could know to pray for him. Please tell people so they can help you and pray for you. RIP ‘Wounded Lyme Warrior.'
Family and friends are invited to a “celebration of life” for Ryan. The viewing and funeral will both be held at the Latter Day Saint Centennial Stake Center, 9th S 2nd St W., Snowflake, AZ 85937. The viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with the funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The dedication of the grave will follow directly after the funeral services.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Montgonmery family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
