David “Ryan” Pulsipher, 31, of Jasper, Missouri passed away in a car accident in Joplin, Missouri, January 7th, 2022. Ryan was born on February 1st, 1990, to David Edwin and Tracy Lynn Pulsipher. He grew up in Eagar, Arizona where he graduated from Round Valley High School.
Ryan worked many jobs, including Barrick gold mines in Elko, Nevada where he welded heavy equipment, earning an associate degree in welding at the same time. Shortly thereafter he decided to change paths, apprenticing as an electrical and instrumental technician, and earning an associate degree in the same field.
Ryan is survived by his son, Jason (14), three beautiful daughters; Dakota (9), Riley (9), Harley (7), wife Alice, Father David, siblings; Megan, Dustin, Nathan, Katie and his grandmothers, Patricia Ballejos, and Darlene Pulsipher. Ryan is preceded in death by his mother, Tracy, sister Kristen and his grandfathers; Louis "Toy" Ballejos, Charles Sandy Miles, and David Jepson Pulsipher.
Ryan was a family man, and a wonderful father. There was no place he would rather be than with Jason and the girls.
Ryan was a skilled craftsman, a master electrician, a trained welder, and a skilled plumber. He used his skills to serve his fellowman. Ryan was a tremendous example of service.
Ryan was a man of faith. He was an upstanding member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings over the years. His faith guided every aspect of his life. Ryan may be gone from this earth, but he will never be forgotten. He has blessed us with incredible memories that will be cherished forever. Ryan's legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the hearts of the people he touched.
Funeral services for Ryan will be held February 19th,2022 at the LDS Amity Chapel.
