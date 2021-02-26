Sally Fuller

Sally Ann Penson-Fuller (57) was born in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 12, 1964. She returned home very unexpectedly to Our Heavenly Father on Feb. 13, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona.
Sally grew up and attended schools in Show Low. Sally was the daughter of Frank (Swede) Penson and Drenna Penson. She is survived by her brother Steven Penson, two children Frank Allen Clark, Becky Ann Clark and many cousins.
Sally was a long-time employee and recent retiree of Southwest Airlines as a Customer Service Representative. Sally had a very generous soul, loved small children and all animals. Rest In Peace dear sister! A Celebration of Life will be planned for late summer to be held in Lakeside, Arizona. Details will be forthcoming.
