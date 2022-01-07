Sally Palmer

Sally Palmer

Sally Ann (Cook) Palmer went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on June 16, 1953 to Steven Cook and Lillian John.

She took culinary courses at the SIPI College in Albuquerque, NM and went on to become a cook at a local Whiteriver Restaurant. She loved her family and gave unselfishly to anyone in need.

A Funeral was held on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at 10am at the Canyon Day Miracle Church in Canyon Day, AZ. Interment will be at the Dove Street Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Palmer Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.

