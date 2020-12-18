Sally Wilson, 64, born June 14, 1956 in Winslow, Arizona; entered into rest on December 11, 2020 in Mesa.
She was a caring supportive and loving wife, mother, sister grandmother and friend. She loved and cherished her family and grandkids more than anything else. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Ernest Wilson, Sr., sons Gabriel Wilson, Lydell Wilson, Reford Wilson, Ernest Wilson, Jr., Arlis Wilson, Arlen Wilson, Mark Wilson, Scotty Wilson and daughter Shelby Vargas. Sisters, Betty Nez, Irene Barraza, Evelyn Nez; brother Elmer Nez; mother Sadie Nez and 13 grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Step-Father John Chee Nez and grandparents Bernard Barton Sr., and Viola Barton.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Desert View Cemetery
