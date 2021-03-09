Sam Duncan

Sam W. Duncan, 81, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. He was born in Phoenix on Aug. 8, 1939, to the late Bea (Hall) and Bill Duncan.
Sam was a range rider who abided by the cowboy code of ethics: live each day with courage, take pride in your work, finish what you start and do what has to be done. These are the values he instilled in his descendants. Fishing pole, saddle, tent and gun, the man found meaning in the outdoors. He was a member of the White Mountain Old West Shooting Association.
Sam was a teacher in Show Low from 1963-1992, then at John F. Kennedy School in Cedar Creek from 1993-2002. He left a lasting mark on his students and donated his time as a coach and adviser. He taught by example and knew instinctively that meaningful lessons aren't only learned behind a desk. Sam had a sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes; many have fallen prey to his antics. He was a man with calloused hands and strong embrace. He will be deeply missed by many.
Sam is survived by brother, Kendall Stock; three children, Jed Duncan (Kay Schweppe), Chad (Kristi) Duncan, Sheryl (Tim) Judkins; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Brian, Jake, Mark, Courtney, Cory, Katlyn, Jarrett; countless nieces and nephews, whom he loved and adored. After losing his wife in 2002, he found his companion of 19 years in Patricia Hansford, with whom he was able to ride horses, camp and travel. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAn (Merrill), and his stepfather, Rupert Stock.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday March 12 at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low. Graveside memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Show Low Cemetery.
