On February 12, 2023, just shy of his 101st birthday, O.S. “Sam” Fees passed peacefully at home in Tempe, Arizona, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Sam was born to Ora and Flora Fees on March 4, 1922 in Mercedes, Texas. He attended Tempe Schools and graduated from Arizona State Teachers College (ASU) in 1943 with a degree in education, major in accounting, and a minor in history.
Sam served in World War ll as a Sergeant-Major in Third Army Headquarters personnel office in Munich, Germany. After the war, he served in the Arizona Army National Guard and retired as a 1st Lieutenant in 1957.
Sam began teaching junior high school in Tempe Grammar School in 1947. After holding various Tempe School positions, he became Superintendent of Tempe School District for 20+ years. He even has a junior high school named after him (Fees College Preparatory Middle School) in Tempe.
Sam enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, building and working with his hands, reading and spending time up in Pinetop at their cabin. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dorothy. He is also survived by his son Samuel (Margo) Fees, daughter Patricia (Steven) Post, sons Brian Fees and John (Melissa) Fees; Dorothy’s son Ken (Darla) Johnson and daughters Kathy (Byron) Bellman and Karen (Steve) Kraxberger, grandchildren Adam (Daniele) Post, Abigail Post, Lindsey (John) Parsi, Kyle (Tracy) Fees, Maximilian, Bennett, Maren, Audrey, Mason Fees, Joshua (Jennifer) Kraxberger, Hunter (Jamie) Johnson, Brandi (Bruce) Kraxberger, Krista (Cody) McCracken, Ryan Bellman and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services on February 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Tempe Mortuary, 405 E. Southern Ave., Tempe, Arizona (www.tempemortuary.com), followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, Arizona at 1:45 p.m.
