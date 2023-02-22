On February 12, 2023, just shy of his 101st birthday, O.S. “Sam” Fees passed peacefully at home in Tempe, Arizona, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Sam was born to Ora and Flora Fees on March 4, 1922 in Mercedes, Texas. He attended Tempe Schools and graduated from Arizona State Teachers College (ASU) in 1943 with a degree in education, major in accounting, and a minor in history.

