Sammy Birdsong, Sr.

Sammy Russell Birdsong Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday June 19, in Mesa surrounded by his beloved children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was born October 11, 1931 in Shiloh Arkansas to Domer and Susie (Majors) Birdsong. He was the eldest of five children and he shared many wonderful stories of a childhood filled with laughter and love. Sammy started his life long career in the lumber industry in Arkansas and when he was 18 his family moved to Flagstaff. Eventually Sammy moved to Datil, New Mexico where he met his eternal sweetheart Isabelle and they were married in Datil on September 2, 1954, while he was on leave from the Army. He served during the Korean Conflict.
Sammy and Isabelle moved their family to Show Low in 1961 when he was offered a job working for Hal Butler Lumber Co. In 1966 they bought the White Mountain Cafe, with Isabelle running the café and Sammy on the road driving a lumber truck. In 1976 Sammy transitioned to selling lumber for Hal and Greg Butler selling lumber for Ft. Apache Timber Co. in Whiteriver. In 1991 Sammy started Birdsong Wholesale Lumber after Greg and Hal Butler retired, continuing to proudly represent FATCO until he retired.
Sammy is survived by his children; Margie (Carl) Vance, Domereen Birdsong, Sammy Jr, (Ruth) Birdsong; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law Marsha Birdsong; brothers-in-law Melton Saiz and Richard Stewart.
Sammy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Isabelle and two daughters Helen Petty and Nadine Davis.
A viewing will be held Tuesday June 30, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with graveside services at 1 p.m. at the Show Low Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Noble Hospice, 3707 E, Southern Ave #2017, Mesa, Arizona, 85206.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low is handling the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
