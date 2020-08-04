Sammy Holden

Sammy Kin Holden Jr. died unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 in Fort Apache, Arizona. Sammy was born on December 12, 1992 to parents Sammy Kin Holden and Louellen Cosay. He was known as Sebastian and C-Bass.
He is survived by his daughters, Rosellen Holden, Leanna Holden; mother, Louellen Cosay; sister, Berlinda (Reander) Moody; Joney Henry; grandmother, Louella (Davis Sr) Riley, Bernita (Rapheal) Truax; many numerous relatives.
Preceded in death by his father, Sammy Kin Holden; uncles, Theron Cosay Sr, Thurman Cosay and Kent Holden; grandfather, Herman Cosay; aunt, Raenita Truax.
Graveside service with a viewing will be on Monday, August 03, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Canyon Day Cemetery, Canyon Day, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Holden family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
