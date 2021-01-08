Sammye VanDyke

Sammye Jo VanDyke (Bryant) of Snowflake, Arizona entered into eternal rest on Dec. 19, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1960 in Pomona, California to Robert and Shirley Bryant.
She was a loving mother to seven children and 10 grandchildren. She possessed a great sense of humor and could light up any room. She loved Reading, Trivia, Crocheting, and Diet Dr. Pepper.
She had the kindest heart and loved to laugh. Sammye is survived by her parents, Robert and Shirley, sisters Tracie and Karen, and brother Donnie. Children: Lindise, Desiree, Zachary, Ashtin, Wesley, Aleksys, and Jakob. Her free spirit and quick wit is something those close to her will remember and cherish forever.
