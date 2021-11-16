Samuel Grimes

Samuel Grimes, 76, passed away November 9, 2021. He was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Sam recently retired as the Constable of Snowflake Justice Court.

Survivors include beloved wife Trudy Stratton Grimes; daughter, Annette Vine; son, Jim Grimes; 3 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19 S., Snowflake. Funeral Services will begin 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 20th at Main Street Chapel, 48 N Main, in Snowflake, with additional viewing one hour prior.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

