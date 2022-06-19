Sandra Elaine White Rupert Brisner, 82, from Great Bend, Pennsylvania passed away in Endicott, New York on February 10, 2022.

She lived a full life in New York and Arizona from 1972-96. A mass dedicated in her honor was held May 29, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic church of Overgaard, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in her name be made to Open Box Community Food Pantry at 1831 Highway 260, PO Box 98, Heber, AZ. 85928: 1-866-535-4712.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.