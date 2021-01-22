Sandra Fitzpatrick

Sandra "Sandy" Fitzpatrick was born Feb. 1, 1948, and died on Jan. 13, 2021. She was born in Casa Grande, Arizona. Sandy passed away after a very severe battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Joe Fitzpatrick; her sister, Cathy Daniels Land; children, Robin Kaye, Jason Davis (Lexi), Jami Davis, Amanda (Andrew) Ortega, Shawnette (Eddie) Stock, Jimmy Fitzpatrick (Shannon). She had nineteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Marion Daniels; her mother, Roberta D. Stowe; her stepfather, Gene B. Stowe; her daughter, Stacy Davis; and her daughter, Randa Davis.
When she was young, her family moved a lot. She lived in Casa Grande, Yuma, Show Low, Flagstaff and eventually married Bruce Davis and settled in Taylor. She has many lifelong friends that she made while living in Taylor.
She later married Joe Fitzpatrick and they eventually settled in Texas.
Sandy loved to shop, especially secondhand shopping, go to lunch, hang out with friends but most of all she loved her family. They were her life. She would do anything for her family.
She coached her girls in softball, played softball, and held many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She believed in a Heavenly Father and had faith that she would see her daughters again.
She will be missed by family and friends.
Services for Sandy will be held on Jan. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. (viewing 12:30-1) at the Silver Creek Stake Center in Taylor, Arizona. The address is 300 West Willow.
If you wish to share condolences with the Fitzpatrick Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
