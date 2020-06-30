Sandra Hennessey

Sandra Kay Hennessey of Lakeside, peacefully passed away at her home on June 20, in Lakeside. She was 74. Sandra was born on October 11, 1945 in Springfield, Illinois to the late, Loren and Dorothy (Burgeson) Lewis.
Sandra and her husband Pat lived in Casa Grande, where she was very active in her community. She served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years, a past President of the area Chamber of Commerce and was an advocate against abuse for those in her community.
Pat and Sandra were very active in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and she was very supportive of the many positions that Pat took on and in doing so they were able to travel all over the State of Arizona and beyond. They made many wonderful friendships in the Elks, many lasting a lifetime.
In 2010, Sandra and Pat moved to the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona where she volunteered at the Summit Healthcare Regional Medical center in Show Low. Sandra was a member of the Beta Sigma Pi Sorority and cherished the memories she made with her fellow classmates.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Pat of Lakeside; son, Pat Hennessey, Jr. of Lakeside; daughter, Alexandra MacCaslin (John) of Casa Grande; granddaughter, Jacklin Miller (Bob) of Yuma; two great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Burger of Springfield, Illinois and a sister, Kathy Cruthers (Rick) of Springfield.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.