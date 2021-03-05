Sandra Johnson

Sandra T. Johnson, 73, was born July 17, 1947, in San Carlos, Arizona, and went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
Sandra was a homemaker and a dedicated mother, raising her children and looking after her grandchildren as well. She loved family, family get-togethers, cookouts, and traveling. She attended Lutheran school and Phoenix Indian High School. After school she worked at Phoenix Indian Medical Center, then eventually started work at the Cobre Valley mines driving a dump truck. That’s where she met her husband, Graham. They married and moved to the White Mountain Apache Reservation and lived in Cibecue for a number of years.
She was a very colorful, amazing, loving, beautiful mother. She prayed every day for all her children and grandchildren. We will always remember her strength. Though times were hard for her, she kept moving forward for her family. She fought hard for them and was their Momma Bear. Not only was she our strength, but she also brought us together with laughter, stories, and like our late grandmother, she was a pistol with her words. We will miss her dearly and she will forever be with us in spirit.
She is survived by her husband, Graham Johnson; children, Franklin Silas Sr., Layne B. Johnson, Merle L. Johnson, Valerie Gonzalez and Anthony Cosay; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Harney; brothers, Kenneth Thompson Sr. and Henry Thompson; and son, Waylon Johnson.
Services were held on March 1, 2021.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
