Sandra Purkins Buckingham Jones passed away on May 8, 2023, in Reno, Nevada at the age of 86 years old.

She was born on March 31, 1937, in Prescott, Arizona, the second child and only daughter of Carl and Rexie Purkins. Carl was a telegrapher for the Santa Fe Railroad at the time so, consequently, Sandra’s first home was a railroad boxcar at Double Track Junction outside of Holbrook, Arizona, where she joined her brother, Rex. She loved to reminisce about many special memories from her childhood.

