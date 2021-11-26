Sandra Kozakiewicz

Sandra “Sandy” Kozakiewicz, passed October 25, 2021. She is survived by her mother, father, 4 brothers and her daughter. Services will be at the National Cemetery on November 30th at 10am. The memorial ceremony will be held at VFW Post 9907 December 10th at 5pm.

