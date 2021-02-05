Sandra Perkins

January 29, 1948-January 30, 2021
Renee' was born in Taylor Arizona to John Renmore Perkins and Marjorie Ann Mills Perkins. She graduated from Snowflake High School in 1966.
There was nothing more important to Renee’ than her family. She raised five children by herself, who survive her: Stratton, Austin, Aaron (Kindra Sweet), Jay (Susan) of Arizona and L’Rae (David Waters) of British Columbia, Canada. She was proudest of her five grandchildren: Hannah Sweet, Phoebe Sweet-Whipple, Tristan “Aewill” Whipple, Duncan Whipple and Marjorie Whipple. Renee’ is also survived by her Sisters Ann Smithson and Karren Harris, brother Kay Perkins and dozens of nieces and nephews. Renee’ is proceed in death by her parents, her brothers Ronald and Keith Ray, and her sister Marilyn Connolly.
There will be a graveside service at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona. Due to COVID-19, full services will be held at a later date. With respect for Renee’s wishes, the family requests that those who attend the graveside wear appropriate masks and socially distance.
