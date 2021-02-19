Sandra Reece

Sandra Webb Reece passed away Feb. 9, 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.
She was born Oct. 4, 1947 the 5th of six children to Chester Vancil and Ida Allen Webb in Taylor, Arizona. She was raised on the Silvercreek where she learned to rise early, hoe a good row and pick all the cucumbers... and then enjoy the reward of a good swim in the pool in the afternoon. She was familiar with all the apple trees in the orchard and never missed a chance to sneak off with her salt shaker and eat as many as she could before getting caught.
She was thrifty but loved nice things. She enjoyed working in and was proud of her yard. She loved country dancing and listening to the country bands at Hondah Casino with her friends.
She resided in Show Low for over 40 years where she raised her three children.
She is survived by her sisters: Gola Chappell and Patricia (Floyd) Fuentes; her brother, Terry (Brenda) Webb; her daughter, Michelle Petersen (Neil) Parke and their children: Talon Parke, Dylan (Hayden) Clark, Jagger Parke and Crew Parke; her son, Trenton Kay (Taniesha) Petersen and their children: Charles Jack Petersen, Maia Petersen (Shailee and Talon Winnett); her son-in-law, Steve (Renalyn) Cywinski and her grandsons: Timmy (Ashley) Ramirez and their son Jared, and Dusty Ramirez and his son Kai.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers: Chester Kay and Jeddy Lynn and her daughter Brandy.
Graveside services will be Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
