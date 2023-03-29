Sandra Lee Worden passed away peacefully on March 22, 2023. She was 82 years young. She was born in Denison, Texas to Vernon Hargrove and Mary Lou Golden Hargrove.

She was a loving and caring wife, and mother of five children. She adored her seven grandchildren. She was an avid crafter and quilter. Her cooking skills were legendary.

