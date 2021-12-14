Sara Bauer

Sara Lee Bauer, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed from her earthly home on November 30, 2021. Born May 31, 1938 in Christopher, IL, she was the youngest child of John E. and Vivian M. Connor.
Sara is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Robert “Bob” Bauer, Children; Robin (Randy) McAdam, Dean (Penny) Bauer, Paul (Tammy) Bauer, 11 grandchildren, and currently 10 great-children.
Sara’s family moved to Arizona when she was a young girl. The family settled in Sunnyslope where her father built their home. She attended Sunnyslope High School where she played tennis, loved dances and dancing, and participated in various clubs and pageants. Her most cherished pageant honor was that of Salad Bowl Princess, this is now known as the Fiesta Bowl.
After High School graduation, Sara attended ASU where she met Bob, the love of her life. They were married in Phoenix on January 25, 1958. They bought their first home in Scottsdale where they started and raised their family and made many lifelong friends. After becoming empty nesters, they decided to move to the White Mountains an area that she was in love with for years. Bob and Sara started an interior design business appropriately named, Sara Lee Interiors.
Sara’s natural talent and expertise in interior design and decor helped Sara Lee Interiors become successful here in the mountains she loved. These talents also manifested themselves in her love for parties and party planning. She was a natural for planning Ward and Stake parties and loved every minute of it.
Sara’s love for her grandchildren held no boundaries. She traveled town to town, state to state to watch her grandchildren play ball, perform in musical performances, graduate from schools, and receive awards. She loved her “babies”. Nothing made her blue eyes sparkle more than holding or talking to a new grandchild or great-grandchild.
Sara’s infections smile, beautiful blue eyes and love for nature and her family will be sorely missed. As her legacy continues to grow, so will her family’s love for her. She will be in our hearts and thoughts forever.
Services will be held at the Buck Springs Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4075 Buck Springs Rd., Pinetop, Arizona, Saturday, December 18 at 11:00am with visitation an hour prior.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
