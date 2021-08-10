Sarah Beth Glenny, 31, of Show Low, Arizona passed away July 17, 2021. Sarah was born April 10, 1990 in Phoenix, Arizona to Doug and Kimberly Glenny.
She is survived by parents, Doug and Kimberly of Linden, Arizona; siblings: Courtney (Jaush) McManes, Matthew Glenny and Katie Glenny; niece and nephew, Sean and Lily McManes; grandparents, Lynn and Patricia Mattson.
Rosary will begin at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 1400 E. Owens, Show Low. Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.