Sarah Gray

Sarah Jean Crosby Gray, 75, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Mesa. She was born November 22, 1944 in Eagar, the daughter of John Taylor Crosby and Norma Jarvis Crosby.
Sarah loved nature, her country and music. She married Lamar M. Gray on March 26, 1964 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They celebrated 56 years of married bliss. She has said, “I have spent my adult life being a wife and mother; a dream fulfilled.”
Sarah is survived by her husband, Lamar M. Gray, children, Ladawn DeWitt , Norma Gray, Michael (Heather) Gray, Jennifer (Travis) Swallow, Jonathan (Marianne) Gray, Leslie (Erik) Hawkenson, Andrea (Miguel) Quintero, Ben (Brittany) Gray, Sterling (Christie) Gray, Blake (Amanda) Gray; 35 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center. A private viewing for the Lamar M. Gray's immediate family will be held prior to the funeral services. Interment will follow the funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Sarah’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
