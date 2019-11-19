Sarah Helen Driver Smithey, 96, died peacefully Nov. 6, 2019, in her sleep at Solterra in Lakeside. She had been a resident there since June of 2016. Sarah was born Jan. 9, 1923, in Osceola, Arkansas, the youngest of five children to Cecil DeMoss Driver and Ouida Dillahunty Driver.
When Sarah was 18 she headed west to San Diego, California, to be with her sister Rebecca Driver Cockrill, where Rebecca’s husband, Mitchell Cockrill was stationed at San Diego Naval Base. While working at the Chula Vista Post Office, she met her husband, William M. Smithey (Bud). Bud and Sarah were married 47 years at the time of his death in May of 1996. Sarah resided for over 65 years at the yellow house on Brightwood Ave in Chula Vista, California.
Sarah’s initial career as a preschool teacher began in the late '60s at the Humpty Dumpty Nursery School, then part of the Chula Vista Community Congregational Church where she was a long-time member. In 1976 Sarah and Bud, along with their partners and friends Edna and Turner Stark, opened the Rocking Horse Nursery School in Chula Vista.
Sarah loved being a pre-school teacher. For nearly 20 years countless children attended the Rocking Horse and along with their parents, returned often to visit. Sarah loved and remembered them all. Throughout her life, Sarah was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Her final years were spent at Solterra. Even as her health declined she never lost her wit or her smile and especially enjoyed the animals that would come to visit.
Sarah is survived by her three children, William M Smithey, Jr. (Bud) and his wife, Andrea Salmi of Port Townsend, Washington, Sarah Smithey Andersen (Sallie) and her husband, Steve Andersen of Show Low and Marsha M Smithey of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Andrew Schiff and Ryan Schiff of San Diego, California and Brandon Smithey of New York City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. Sarah’s ashes will be interred with her husband Bud’s at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
