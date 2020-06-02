Sasha Tamblyn-Foster

Sasha Marie Tamblyn-Foster, 31, was called home on March 27, 2020 in Billings, Montana. She was born on October 4, 1988 in Show Low, AZ.
Sasha grew up in Eagar, where she attended kindergarten through high school and graduated from Round Valley in 2007. During high school she was a pitcher for her softball team and competed in FFA. After graduating high school she attended Eastern Arizona College on a scholarship.
Sasha loved her children more than anything. She enjoyed hanging out with her brother Chad who she shared a special bond with. Sasha also loved all her cousins and friends. She enjoyed drawing pictures and cooking for her family. Sasha felt most at home in the outdoors and driving around in a diesel truck. She worked hard and always gave all she had. She always put the needs of everyone else before her own. Sasha was loved and cherished by her family and friends. She had a beautiful soul, the biggest loving heart, and the brightest smile. No amount of words could ever truly express how much she was loved and will be deeply missed.
Sasha is survived by her husband; Lee Foster, her parents Scot Tamblyn and Brenda (Jerett)Coleman, her brothers; Chad Tamblyn, Kress Coleman and Tripp Tamblyn, her sister; Shantel Tamblyn, her children; Gannon Slade, Gavin Hartmann and Creed Hartmann, her step children; Terren Foster, Jader Foster and Jeilen Edge; grandfathers; LeeRoy Gibson and Robert Tamblyn, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers; Carol Gibson and Mary Tamblyn.
A celebration of life is planned for 11:30 a.m. June 13, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Springerville, with a lunch to follow.
