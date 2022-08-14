Scott F. Cluff, age 58, from Mesa, Arizona passed away on July 16, 2022.
He was born at Good Sam’s Hospital in 1963. Scott graduated from Show Low High School in 1981 and worked in the Local 469 Union as a pipe fitter for 20 years. He then went on to own his own business as a handyman.
Scott loved his dog, Bella, and took her on many walks and to the dog park. He also competed in a few remote control race car competitions and had many hobbies. He loved to restore old tractors, go fishing and always making new friends along the way.
Scott left behind his beautiful wife of 23 years, Alice Cluff; two children, Elijah Benavidez (wife, Alicia Jaska) and Elizabeth Henderson (husband, Dylan Henderson); and 7 grandchildren, Kasandra Benavidez, Karly Benavidez, Haven Jaska, Walter Henderson, Ember Benavidez, Eleanor Henderson, and Nathan Henderson. He also left behind his father Ralph Cluff, older brother Douglas Cluff (wife, Mary Cluff, and children Sean Cluff, Tim Cluff and Shannon Cluff) and little sister Allison Cluff VanWinkle (children Jay Squire and Kallee Felix). He joins his beautiful mother, Jayne Cluff, who passed away in 2010.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Local 469 Union Hall. The address is 3109 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
