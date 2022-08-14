Scott F. Cluff, age 58, from Mesa, Arizona passed away on July 16, 2022.  

He was born at Good Sam’s Hospital in 1963. Scott graduated from Show Low High School in 1981 and worked in the Local 469 Union as a pipe fitter for 20 years. He then went on to own his own business as a handyman.  

