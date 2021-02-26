Scotty Moore passed away suddenly on Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born in Muskegon, Michigan on Oct. 30, 1935. He spent six years in the US Navy and most of the rest of his career in the construction trades. After retirement he spent several years working in the retail sector.
He also assisted his wife, Carole, in the raising and breeding of Pomeranians. After his working years he kept busy caring for his home, completing several construction projects and daily home maintenance. He is survived by his wife, Carole, and sons Rick and Skip. A remembrance service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 31, 2021, at Maranatha Bible Church, 581 E. Old Linden Road in Show Low.
