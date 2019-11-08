Serenity Spencer

Serenity Haven Spencer of Show Low, tragically passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in Show Low. She was 3 years old. Renni Ren, as she was affectionately known, was born Feb. 18, 2016, in Surprise, to Kyle Spencer and Dominecia “Necie” Calderon.
She had the biggest heart with an infectious smile. She was always happy and bright and would light up the room. She had a sweet shyness to her but once she got to know you she absolutely adored you. Her free spirit will continue to live on through the many lives she touched in her short time on earth.
Ren is survived by her parents, Kyle and Necie of Show Low; grandmother Brandy Spencer of Phoenix; grandfather Matthew Tshudy of Phoenix; grandparents Tara Crues and Tony Armijo of Show Low; grandfather Joey Calderon of Show Low; great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-great- grandfather, Joe B. “Quate” Ortiz (Sept. 11, 2017) and cousin Courtney Graham (Oct. 20, 2019).
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the High Country Church of Christ, 3201 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
