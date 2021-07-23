Born on 11-07-1946 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Isaac David Nadel & Frances Nadel (Sofman), Seth and his older brother Ira Bruce Nadel grew up in Rahway, New Jersey.
Seth graduated from Lowell Technological Institute in Lowell, Massachusetts, and on 06-01-1970 he joined the U.S. Treasury Department as a Special Agent with the U.S. Customs Service. Signing on in Boston, Massachusetts, Seth transferred to San Diego, California where he was assigned as one of the first Air Marshals traveling on board international flights around the world. Seth also conducted training for foreign governments as part of the Cabinet Committee on International Narcotics Control and from 1975-1977 he led missions to Israel, Guam, Tinian, Saipan, and Military Customs.
In San Diego he met his wife Linda Marie Nadel (Gilbertson) also a Treasury Agent, and they were married on 08/01/81. Seth was promoted to Senior Special Agent in 1986, and assigned to Marana, Arizona at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He was certified as a Senior Instructor of the U.S. Customs Academy in 1991, and taught Firearms, Officer Safety and Survival, Customs Fraud, Physical Surveillance, Post Shooting Trauma. He was also guest instructor at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Indian Police Academy, Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Border Patrol Academy. Seth retired after 27 years of Federal Service.
Relocating to the White Mountains of Arizona, Seth dabbled as Asst. Manager of Popular Outdoor Outfitters in Show Low, Mortgage Specialist with IMPACT Mortgage Network in Pinetop and volunteered with the Concho Volunteer Fire Department. With his wife Linda, they started a business of Ladies Day LLC/TEAM IMPACT and were founding members of the White Mountain Shooters Assoc., Inc. Knowing the in-and-out of government operation, Seth’s knowledge was pivotal in the development of the Second Knoll Target Range in Show Low, Arizona.
Besides being an excellent firearms instructor, Seth was awarded the NRA Distinguished Expert in Shooting and the holder of over 100 awards for excellent in competition in PPC, Bullseye Pistol, High Power Rifle, Handgun Silhouette, and IPSC/USPSA competition. He was a member of the U.S. Customs Pistol Team and received the U. S. Customs Service Distinguished Expert award.
Seth also authored articles on officer safety, tactics, and equipment. Articles appeared in SWAT, LawOfficer.com., BLUE PRESS, LAW & ORDER, THE AMERICAN HANDGUNNER, GUNS, FIRE RESCUE, SMALL ARMS REVIEW, and other popular trade magazines and blogs.
Just shy of 40 years of marriage, at age 74 Seth developed an extremely aggressive cancer which took his life on 07/04/21. Seth’s wishes were to be cremated and no service is planned. At the time of his death Seth was serving as the Chief Range Safety Officer at the range, responsible for the training of all Range Safety Officers.
Seth is survived by his wife Linda, brother Ira, and many relatives near and far. Those wishing to remember Seth are asked to make contributions in his name to the White Mountain Shooters Assoc., Inc. at P.O. Box 3609, Show Low, AZ, 85902.
Cremation provided by Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, AZ. Special thanks to Hospice Compassus for their kindness and loving concern during a difficult time.
