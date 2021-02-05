Shane Hall

Shane R. Hall passed away on Jan. 19, 2021.
He is the son of JoAnn Ranstrom Hall and the late Gene R. Hall, was born on February 14, 1964. He attended elementary school in Lakeside, and then completed Jr High and High School in the Show Low School District. Shane was well rounded both in academics and in sports and received very high honors for both. He was Valedictorian and received multiple scholarships for both academics and sports. He was an Eagle Scout and very active in the scouting program most of his life.
Shane was a leader in every way. After playing one year of football at Snow College, Shane returned to serve his mission. Shane served in the Alabama Mission, and he loved it. When Shane returned, he went to University of New Mexico to continue playing football and received his degree in accounting. One of Shane’s proudest moments was when he was awarded the “Most Inspirational Player” award his senior year at UNM.
In 1987, Shane married Jamie. The proudest moments of Shane’s life were the births of his four children, Liesl, Landon, Lexis and Levi. He loved playing sports, coaching his kids and going to tournaments with his kids. Shane was generous to a fault, and mentored hundreds of kids from the community through his sports, church, and scout activities.
He practiced accounting in the White Mountains for thirty years. He was active in his church and served in the bishopric and then as bishop for years, along with many other callings which he loved. He had friends in all walks of life, and his warmth, kindness, and love he showed to those around him will be truly missed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.