Shane Stoyer

Shayne Michael Stoyer, 63, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Show Low. He was born January 26, 1957 in Phoenix, the son of Warren Solomon Stoyer and Evelyn Mae Jones Stoyer.
Shayne served his country in the United States Air Force for 6 years. He was a Correctional Officer for the Arizona Dept. of Corrections, retiring after 25 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hiking. Shayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and a man of his word.
Shayne is survived by his wife, Monique J. Stoyer, Eagar; son, Shayne W. (Laura) Stoyer, Sierra Vista; and 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Gianna, Chase and Gabriel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bruce and sisters, Gail and Terri.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Shayne’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
