Shaneice Josay

Shaneice Joy Josay, 26, entered eternal rest Oct. 19, 2019, in Whiteriver. She was born Jan. 5, 1993, in Show Low.
Shaneice had a smile that would light up the room. She was loved by everyone and was very kind and generous.
She is survived by her sons, Emeril Cosay and Avery Cosay; parents, Tina Cruz and Eugene Josay; siblings, Aden Thompson and Marcilla Cruz; nephews, Owen Josay, Grayson Cruz and many loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jessica Josay and grandmother Mary Cruz.
A one night wake will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the family home, 16 E. Quintero Springs Road in East Fork. A home service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the burial to follow in the Dove Street Cemetery in East Fork.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
