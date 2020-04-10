Shanna Wallen

Shanna Rileigh Wallen, died unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 in Mesa. Shanna was born on Feb. 21, 1997 to S. Cayle Wallen (deceased) and Gail Lupe. She grew up in Whiteriver, and moved to Mesa. She attended Whiteriver Elementary School and while in Mesa she attended several charter schools. She loved to listen to music, enjoyed writing, and being around friends.
Shanna is survived by her mother, Gail Lupe; brothers, Rayder, Darrian and Cory. She was preceded in death by her father, S. Cayle Wallen.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Wallen Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.