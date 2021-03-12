Shannen Caddo went to be with Lord after a long battle of illness on March 5, 2021, in Phoenix.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1982, to Edwardine Gooday and Lambert Caddo. Shannen was a loving, caring humbled daughter, mother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her mother, Edwardine Gooday; father, Lambert Caddo; son, TyjoeAce Tsosie; daughter, Alva Quay; sister, Amber Caddo Johnson; brother, Bronty Lupe.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenijoe Tsosie, and grandpa, Robinson Caddo.
A public viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Sunny Side Cemetery in Cibecue. If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Caddo family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.