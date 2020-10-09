Sharee Serrano-Albert

Sharee Lynn Albert (Serrano) went to be with Lord on October 2, 2020 in Hondah, Arizona. Sharee was born on September 22, 1983 to parents Sherrilynn Kayson and Leon Albert Sr.
Sharee is survived by her children, Deidrie (Sam) Goclanney, Lanceford Quay Jr and Chace Quay; grandkids, DeAundre Colelay and Scylla Goclanney; mother and stepfather, Harding and Sherry Kayson; biological father, Leon Albert Sr; sisters, Sheila Albert and Taylor Kayson; brothers, Shawn Albert, Leon Albert Jr, Cody Kayson, Luke Kayson, Otis Albert, Patrick Albert Jr; family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Juwon Julius Albert.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service to be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Chieftain Cemetery, Whiteriver, Arizona.
if you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Albert family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
