2 Corinthians 5:6-8: “Therefore, being always of good courage, and knowing that while we are at home in the body we are absent from the Lord — for we walk by faith, not by sight — we are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord.”
In loving memory of Sharon Ann Burnie (mother, grandmother) born April 22, 1942 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She made heaven her home Feb. 16, 2020, at 3:05 p.m.
Sharon lived in Michigan for 73 years, Carson City, Nevada for one year, and Arizona for the past three years due to health reasons. She loved to sing, read, study the Bible, do crafts and she loved animals especially frogs and cats.
Sharon is survived by her three children: Kathleen Ann White, Helen Ruth Fall and Michael David DaFonte; two sons-in-law: Todd Henry White and Abraham Fall and two grandchildren: Meghan Elizabeth White and Richard Bento White.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Alfred Burnie and Ruth Helene Burnie.
A memorial/ celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday March 22. The memorial/celebration of life will take place at the White Mountain Apache Baptist Church in Whiteriver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.