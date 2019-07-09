Sharon Mortimore

Sharon Kay Joslin Mortimore was born on November 14, 1940 in Van Nuys, California, to Iva May and James Howard Joslin. This kind and gentle-spirited lady left this earth to go meet our Heavenly Father on June 29, 2019, at the age of 78.
Sharon was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having been baptized at 8 years old. On November 17, 1979, she married Harold Max "Mort" Mortimore in Las Vegas. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
Sharon loved her pets and chocolate; she was known to sneak pieces, here and there, even when she wasn't supposed to.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold; her parents, Iva May (Peterson) and James Howard Joslin; and three brothers, Warren, Michael, and James Joslin.
She is survived by her four children, Robert (Denise), Sandy, Joyce (Horace), & Tina (Henry); three grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eda Joslin of Blythe, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Holbrook Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1172 Helen Ave., Holbrook, Arizona.
Interment will be in the Holbrook Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook is handling the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign the online guestbook, or to send private condolences, please visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
