Sharon Kay Reidhead, 76, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home in Taylor. Sharon was born in Globe, Arizona on August 20, 1945. She was the eldest of three girls born to Edwin J. Bearup and Lucile (Ford) Bearup. Her family moved to Snowflake for her father’s job and that is where she met her lifelong sweetheart, Gail, in high school and they were married on Nov 11, 1961. Together they built a life in Taylor and raised their three children. Sharon held a few jobs to keep her busy (and provide “fun-money”) such as the school cafeteria, Red Hots, and Bits & Pizzas. She also happily served in many callings as a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She will be remembered by many as a kind friend; a wonderful cook; and a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gail Reidhead; three children- daughter Sheila of Safford and her children Malea, Chelsea, Garrett, and Kaitlyn; son John of Thatcher and his children Shawntel and Jon; son Brandon (Lorna) of Taylor and their children Jorden, Tarren, Cherilyn, and Porter as well as 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Debbie (Dan) Osteros of Claypool plus many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Sheryl Reidhead, son-in-law Jarrett Peck, both parents, and sister Barbara Robertson.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18 from 12-3pm at the Taylor LDS Stake Center Relief Society Room.
