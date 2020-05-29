With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sharon Tate on May 26, . Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Snowflake, after a 4-year battle with cancer. She was 74 years old.
Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, she moved to Arizona in 1950 and then the family moved briefly to Austin, Texas before returning to Arizona. She often spoke about how much she loved living in Austin. The family returned to McNary and then eventually moved to Winslow, Arizona where Sharon attended high school and eventually met the love of her life, Bill Tate. They married in 1963 and had three wonderful children, Tony, Angie and Brad.
Sharon was a strong Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church and loved her church family.
She was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed her special camping trips. Sharon worked at Arizona Public Service for 23 years and loved her special colleagues. She also served as a member of the council for the Town of Snowflake for two separate terms. She enjoyed public service, which complimented her commitment to the Lord.
She was the beloved wife of Bill Tate of 56 years, mother of Tony (Lisa) and Angela Creedon (Jeff), Brad (Heather) and proud grandmother of Devin, Branson, Tanner, & J.T. Tate, Josh & Jacob Creedon; Dylan, Nick & Gentry Tate, Taylor, Hayley, Tristan, Kason and 6 great grandchildren. She has three sisters: Jermon Garrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Donna (Eddie) Russell, and Dana (Earl) Battiest of DeQueen, Arkansas. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, who she cherished as her own.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons and daughter strong values that have served them throughout their lives. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A viewing will be held at Silver Creek Mortuary on Friday, May 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at Valley View Baptist Church on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. and burial at 11 a.m.
