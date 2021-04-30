Shawn Longfeather

Shawn Michael Longfeather was born on Feb 10th 1953, and went into his rest with the Creator, on Sunday, April 11th 2021.
He passed away peacefully in his home, after a long illness. We buried Shawn April 16th, in the family cemetery on our farm in Apache County.
Shawn was a Navy Veteran, serving 15.5 yrs in the US Navy. NSWC SEAL TEAM TWO.
He is survived by his wife, LeeAna, brother Richard, daughter, Melinda and son, Will.
We will have a celebration of his life, and honor guard at a later date. Friends and family will be invited.
He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
