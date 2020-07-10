Sheila Gerhart

Sheila Jean McLernon Gerhart passed away peacefully at home in Oro Valley, Arizona on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was 81.
Sheila was born July 17, 1938 in Holbrook, Arizona, to John and Heidi McLernon.
She had a wonderful childhood in Prescott, Arizona where she attended grammar and high school. She then went to the University of Arizona in Tucson (forever a Wildcat!).
She married Frank Whitlow and they had two kids. They had many fun times and adventures while working on ranches in Vail and Skull Valley (the Spider Ranch). They then moved to Springerville, where she had many wonderful friends. She enjoyed her jobs at Western Drug, Round Valley Schools and the White Mountain Chamber of Commerce. From there she moved to Phoenix and was the office manager for the Arizona National Livestock Show. She then moved to Tucson and worked as the office manager for Headquarters West for many years.
Sheila loved people, and never knew a stranger. She had the most wonderful gift of making everyone she met feel special. Her friends and family were truly treasures to her. She will be dearly missed, but we will cherish the memories.
She is survived by her sister, Cheryl Hollenbeck, her son, Dale Whitlow and his wife Shelly, and their family Travis, Tyler and Jessea. Also Sherrie Jones and her husband Johnny, and their family Katie and Bear Pascoe, Shannon Jones and Devin Marcum. She also leaves behind the most wonderful and caring neighbors a person could have.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Bobbie Farwell and Pat Greer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Compassion Alliance (compassion-alliance.org), a non profit organization supporting law enforcement and first responders.
