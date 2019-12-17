Sheri Ellsworth

Sheri Lynn Bingham Ellsworth, 70, died peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in St. Johns, surrounded by her children. She was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Safford, the daughter of George Calvin Bingham and Billie Mae John Bingham. Sheri was the oldest of four children and graduated from Safford High School in 1967.
Sheri was a very fun-loving woman with a quick-witted sense of humor. She loved to dance and goof around. Sheri had a passion for sewing and quilting and loved making special outfits for all the grandchildren for holidays; and quilts to mark special events in their lives. Some of her favorite things were teaching the grandkids to sew, doing crafts and planting flowers in the back yard with them. She had an uncanny ability to show up when someone was in need; ready to help. She leaves behind many priceless stories that will be told for generations to come.
Sheri is survived by her sons, Jason Lindsteadt of Safford; Bryan (Candice) Rivera of El Paso, Texas; Alan (Shelly) Ellsworth of Show Low; Laren (Kristie) Ellsworth of Safford; Ryan (Rhonda) Ellsworth of Show Low; daughters, Tami (Rick) Pearce of St. Johns; Mandi Brevik of Show Low; Chyleen (Scott) Searle of Mesa; Robyn Ellsworth of Show Low; brother Steven Bingham; sister Deann (Rick) Frasier; 35 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Chris Ellsworth, parents George and Billie Bingham and sister Cindy Cloyd.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Show Low Ward building, 300 N 11th Street, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow services at the Show Low City Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Sheri’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
