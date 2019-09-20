Sherree Coleman

Sherree Anne Coleman, 65, of Prescott, died Sept. 13, 2019, at home in Show Low, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 14, 1954, in Phoenix.
Sherree spent the last 15 years caring for patients as a pharmacy tech at Yavapai Medical Center in Prescott, a job she was very passionate about and enjoyed very much. She loved riding motorcycles, fishing, four wheeling, playing her vinyl records and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to dance and was the life of the party.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
She is survived by her brothers, Johnny, Jimmy, Gary; sisters Joyce, Linda, Debbie, Donna, Cindy, and Becky; daughter Amber; two sons Ryan and Eric; and grandchildren: Zoe, Kayna, Samantha, Delaney, Connor, Kaydence and Jameson.
A private service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, in Phoenix.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.